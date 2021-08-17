Rio Ferdinand makes confession about his attitude post-retirement

“A lot of us retired players have that energy towards a team that we previously played for.”

Rio Ferdinand has made a surprising confession about his attitude towards Manchester United shortly after he retired.

The former Man United defender was discussing Saturday morning’s win over Leeds, and specifically the unveiling of Raphael Varane before kick-off.

Ferdinand said that seeing Varane on the pitch was making him slightly emotional, as it made him feel like he was at a place where he can truly start rooting for United to have a period of dominance again.

Rio Ferdinand on signing Man United Raphael Varane

“It made me just start thinking I’m so happy that he’s here. I’m so happy that him and Maguire can form a partnership that I think can form a foundation for a period of success if it goes well.

“And I want it to happen and I will celebrate it and enjoy it like all United fans.”

Interestingly, Ferdinand said that shortly after he retired, he did not necessarily want his former club to win, and he definitely didn’t want them to outdo what he had achieved.

“If I roll back to when I retired, that first couple of years after I retired if someone had said to me do you want Man United to win, if I have to be honest I would have said no. Or win, but don’t do as well as I did.

“A lot of players, a lot of us retired players have that energy towards a team that they previously played for. ‘Don’t outdo what I’ve done.’ I was one of them. But I’m at a place now where I can.”

Ferdinand will be even more excited by the signing of Varane as it means that Victor Lindelof will no longer be a guaranteed starter in Man United’s team.

Speaking during Euro 2020, Ferdinand questioned Lindelof’s future at Man United, and suggested that he was a very different player when he played for Sweden, compared to what United fans see every week.

