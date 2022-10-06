Rio Ferdinand gives highest praise possible to Jude Bellingham

Some bold comparisons here.

Rio Ferdinand has given the highest praise possible to Jude Bellingham, after yet another excellent performance in the Champions League for Borussia Dortmund.

Wednesday night saw Bellingham become the first midfielder in Champions League history to score in three consecutive appearances while still a teenager.

Bellingham captained his side in a European tie, despite only being 19 years of age, and scored a lovely goal in his side’s 4-1 win away to Sevilla.

Speaking after the game, Ferdinand gave Bellingham some seriously high praise, insisting he is better than the greatest midfielders of all time were at 19.

Rio Ferdinand on Jude Bellingham

Speaking on BT Sport, he said: “What he’s doing in his position at his age, we haven’t seen.

“The best of our generation – (Steven) Gerrard, (Frank) Lampard, (Paul) Scholes, them guys… (Patrick) Vieira, (Roy) Keane, they weren’t doing this.

“He still has to go on and prove it over a long period of time but they were not doing what he is doing right now. Influencing games at this level, captaining a team at this level, he is the full package.

“Mentally, this kid’s a beast, no doubts about him.”

Jude Bellingham

It seems likely that Bellingham will now be a crucial part of England’s plans for the World Cup, as he is expected to partner West Ham’s Declan Rice in Gareth Southgate’s midfield.

While he is of course only 19 years of age, he seems to play the game with a level of maturity that could benefit England at a World Cup, especially as he is far more dangerous with the ball than some of the midfielders he is in competition with.

It’s no surprise why some of England’s biggest clubs are chasing him, and expected to bid for him next summer, including Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Read next: Jack Grealish reveals goalkeeper conversation about Erling Haaland

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Jude Bellingham, rio ferdinand