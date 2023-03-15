Rio Ferdinand takes dig at Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness

A bit harsh…

Rio Ferdinand has taken a dig at Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness, as well as the entirety of Liverpool, following their defeat to Bournemouth last weekend.

Liverpool supporters had a rollercoaster of a week, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to relegation-fighters Bournemouth less than seven days after they hammered Manchester United 7-0.

After Man United took quite a bit of stick for the embarrassing defeat to their fierce rivals, they did not take long in trying to get their own back on Liverpool fans after the Bournemouth result.

Ferdinand was one of the first to do so, referring to Liverpool as a “small club” because of their reaction to the win over Man United.

"Once in a lifetime experience." 🤩 Liverpool fans give their reaction to a memorable 7-0 win over rivals Man United 🔴 pic.twitter.com/sv6wqDsaBM — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 6, 2023

Rio Ferdinand vs Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness

Speaking on his own YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “That is a small club mentality. That screams small club.”

He said: “The way Souness and Carragher were celebrating, the way they were trying to antagonise the guys [Roy Keane and Gary Neville], and then their team goes and does that at the weekend.

“They should be ashamed of themselves.”

Ferdinand might be taking it a step too far by implying that the two former Liverpool men should be “ashamed”, though it likely comes from a place of friendliness given how often he and Carragher have clashed heads.

At the start of this season, Ferdinand and Carragher seemed to be repeatedly going after each other on the subject of Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Sky Sports man ultimately going on Ferdinand’s YouTube channel to plead his case.

Liverpool have the perfect chance to bounce back from the loss to Bournemouth on Wednesday night with a win over Real Madrid, though they will need a miracle if they are to qualify.

Madrid go in with a 5-2 lead from the first leg, meaning Liverpool will need to win by three goals to even take the game to extra-time.

Read next: Man United poke fun at Pep Guardiola’s Julia Roberts admission

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jamie carragher, rio ferdinand