Rio Ferdinand explains why Harry Maguire is holding Man United back

As a former top central defender, he would know.

Rio Ferdinand has explained why Harry Maguire is holding Manchester United back, questioning if they will win a league with him in a team.

Ferdinand was speaking after Maguire was left out of the Starting XI by Ralf Rangnick against Watford on Saturday afternoon.

United failed to win the game, but they did keep a clean sheet, with Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane both looking comfortable in the Premier League game.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said that Maguire’s lack of pace could hold United back over the next few years.

Rio Ferdinand on Harry Maguire

He said: “The thing about someone like Ralf Rangnick and all the top teams now is when they play, they play on the front foot and want to win the ball high.

“Therefore, you need defenders that can defend on the halfway line one v one, two v two or three v two if you want that security.

“But if you can play two v two or one v one on the halfway line, that enables you to have more bodies in the opponents’ half. Hence why teams do that, to win the ball early and be closer to the opposition goal to score goals.

“Liverpool do it tremendously well, Manchester City do it really well, Bayern do it. Three of the best teams on the planet and everyone is going that way of playing football. Rangnick’s style is like that.

“Can you do that with Maguire? That’s my problem, that’s my issue. His pace doesn’t allow for that, he’s always going to be looking over his shoulder.

“If I’m a quick centre-forward or a quick attacker, I would be hanging around where Harry Maguire is.”

Harry Maguire

While Ferdinand was speaking as if Rangnick will still be the club’s manager next season, it is likely that whichever manager comes in will still play with a high line.

Given United will always want to play further up the pitch, having a defender as slow as Maguire could prove harmful for their chances going forward.

