Rio Ferdinand hits out at Graeme Souness over Lisandro Martinez comments

Rio Ferdinand has hit out at Graeme Souness over comments he made about Lisandro Martinez recently.

Ferdinand, like many football fans, has taken issue with comments Souness made after Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Spurs.

Souness took a different route to a number of Martinez’ critics, ignoring his height for the most part, and said that he isn’t great on the ball,

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “I don’t think he’s terribly quick, I don’t think he’s terribly good on the ball, but he makes other people play and has real aggression, which Argentinians tend to have.”

Ferdinand took issue with these comments, and offered Souness some advice, insisting he has to “watch” Man United games.

On his own YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “Come on Graeme, man. He’s not watched the game. I like Graeme and I saw him in Portugal recently, what a player by the way.

“Forget all that. You’ve got to watch the games. He’s obviously not watching Martinez because if you speak to anybody who knows the game, even when he was Ajax, you ask about his attributes… he’s great with the ball, can pass, is tenacious, aggressive, can defend.

“To say he can’t pass… wow.”

Martinez’s passing is one of the best parts of his game, and is undeniably a major reason why Erik ten Hag was so eager to sign him this summer.

His ability to play the ball into the midfield is a large part of the reason why he is starting ahead of Harry Maguire, and it has resulted in United being able to have greater control over football matches.

Martinez started alongside Maguire against West Ham on Sunday evening, where Man United ran out 1-0 winners, with the Englishman delivering a crucial block with just minutes left in the game.

