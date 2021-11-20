Rio Ferdinand explains why he and Gary Neville feel differently about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

“That’s what I’m paid to do…”

Rio Ferdinand has explained why he and Gary Neville feel differently about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position at Manchester United.

Ferdinand recently came out to say that he feels it’s time for Solskjaer to move on, while speaking on his YouTube channel.

He was asked on Saturday morning by Jake Humphreys whether or not he found it difficult to say that his former teammate should lose his job.

Rio Ferdinand on saying Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be sacked

He said: “It wasn’t, if I’m honest. I’ve seen friends of mine say ‘You can’t do that’. But we’re all quick to talk about players. ‘He should never wear the shirt again’, I hear loads of people say. It’s got to be the same for the managers.

“I’m not here sitting enjoying saying the manager should lose his job. But things aren’t going well, so maybe there needs to be a change if you want to improve. I think that’s just an honest assessment of it.

“That’s what I’m paid to do, whether it’s friends, former teammates or people I don’t know. I treat them all the same.”

When asked specifically about “other former Man United players” who have been outspoken in their support for Solskjaer, Ferdinand said that he respects how others have gone about the situation.

Rio Ferdinand on former teammates

He said: “Everyone deals with situations differently, and you’ve got to respect that.

“I respect that other people have different ways of doing things, but that’s life. I see it the way I see it, and I’ll stand by that.

“I’m very comfortable and confident in saying what I have to say.”

While no names were said, it is relatively clear that he is referring to Neville, who recently said that he would “never” give up on Solskjaer, in response to Ferdinand’s comments.

