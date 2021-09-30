Rio Ferdinand reveals text from Cristiano Ronaldo after match-winning goal

“That’s the belief that he has.”

Rio Ferdinand has revealed a text he received from Cristiano Ronaldo after his match-winning goal on Wednesday night.

Ronaldo scored in the dying moments of Wednesday night’s game against Villarreal, when Manchester United really needed three points.

The home team went a goal down after Paco Alcacer scored in the second half, before a gorgeous goal from Alex Telles levelled things up.

But, as is often the case, the headlines are Ronaldo’s, after a last-minute winner to get United off the mark in the Champions League.

Speaking after the game, former United captain Ferdinand revealed a text that Ronaldo sent him after the game.

Rio Ferdinand on Cristiano Ronaldo text

He said: “He texted me tonight and said ‘I didn’t play well but I know I’d score’.

“That’s the belief that he has. The other players are feeding off it. It’s a great place to be.

“United’s performance today wasn’t great, it wasn’t at the level Ole wants it to be. But when you need a goal, a moment to galvanise the squad, the stadium, the fan base, Cristiano Ronaldo steps up.

“He wants to be that guy the chance falls to. His goal record says it all. He’s there for the big moments. He’s a big part of that too.

“When you have a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, the players in the dressing room are given life. There’s a lease of life, belief, because they know if the chance comes, he will put them away.

“It gives you that ability to be relaxed. It was the biggest thing in our team. When you get under even more pressure and you can see the clock ticking, you don’t panic. We were very composed because we believed the chances would come.”

Ferdinand and Ronaldo friendship

Ferdinand is often quick to remind the public that he played a part in Ronaldo re-signing with United, after it seemed as though he was close to joining Manchester City.

When it seemed as if he was joining City, Ferdinand and Ronaldo had a phone conversation.

Ferdinand said: “I rang him straight away. ‘What’s going on? Tell me you’re lying?’ Every type of no, no, no, no, no in the conversation. ‘I’m like all the fans, I’m exactly the same and we are all the same like that. Please tell me you’re not going there.’”

