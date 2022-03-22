Richie Sadlier hits out at Gary Neville over controversial Man United tweet

The response to the tweet was mixed, to say the least.

Richie Sadlier has hit out at Gary Neville over his controversial tweet about Manchester United that was posted on Monday.

Neville took to Twitter to complain about the fact that some of United’s players and staff spent their time off attending a number of sporting events, days after a loss in the Champions League to Atletico Madrid.

He wrote: “I remember a time when United players, managers, executives wouldn’t be seen in their local Italian after a draw at home let alone getting knocked out of Europe. This last week we’ve seen a global tour of F1, concerts, cricket and UFC events. This lot are tone deaf!”

Richie Sadlier vs Gary Neville

Sadlier was among many who responded to the tweet in disagreement, with Gary Lineker also among those who felt Neville was off the mark.

The Irish pundit and former footballer wrote: “Let them spend their time off however they like. They’re entitled to a social life, like everyone else.”

Sadlier’s point seemed to be one that a lot of people were making in response to Neville, but the former Man United and England defender didn’t back down, and instead doubled down on his beliefs.

Gary Neville vs Gary Lineker

He said that United’s players should have been keeping a low profile after being knocked out of the Champions League, despite the fact they do not have a match for a number of weeks.

Following some further pressure from Lineker though, Neville instead began focusing on the fact United’s owner was at the Formula 1, instead of his initial comments about players.

He tweeted: “Of course it’s not a problem watching other sports. However, do you think it’s a good look for the owner (who hasn’t been to Manchester for an age) to be at the F1 and meeting Dubai elite about their sporting ambitions with United’s current situation?”

