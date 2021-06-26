“It should be elitist, this isn’t nursery school” – Richie Sadlier on Euros format

“If somebody doesn’t do well in the group stages, cut them loose.”

Richie Sadlier has said that he feels the format of Euro 2020 has seen the group stage of the competition lose its edge.

Doing punditry on the Wales vs Denmark game on Saturday afternoon, Sadlier said that the current format means that all teams in the group stage get a “free hit”, where if they lose a game they can all still qualify.

Richie Sadlier on Euro 2020

“I think it should be elitist. It’s the major tournament… This format allows three of them to go through. We were calling it the group of death, knowing quite well that everyone we thought would survive, would. A major tournament should have consequences to losing matches.

“This isn’t a nursery school where you give everyone a badge for getting involved and make everyone feel like a winner, and nobody goes home feeling sad.

“If somebody doesn’t do well in the group stages, cut them loose. It’s knockout for a reason. It’s an elite tournament for a reason.”

Kevin Doyle on Euro 2020

Kevin Doyle said that before the tournament he agreed with Sadlier, stating that it was “harder not to qualify”, but that he has since come around to the new format.

Doyle said: “It was pretty exciting the other night. You’re sitting on the edge of your seat while the consequences of every result are changing every minute. I would say, overall, it’s been very exciting.”

Doyle also said that he has enjoyed the fact that the tournament has been held across all of Europe.

'It should be elitist… this isn't like a nursery school' – The panel debate the format as we head into the knockout phase, Lisa Fallon and Kevin Doyle arguing the benefits while Richie Sadlier questions the lack of jeopardy #euro2020 #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/q95VzWt5Gl — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 26, 2021

Sadlier is of the impression that “groups of death” are now a thing of the past, and that Uefa are “never going to go from big numbers to small numbers”.

While he believes that the tournament is “poorer” as a result, Sadlier maintains that he has still enjoyed all of the games at Euro 2020 so far.