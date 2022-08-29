Why are people determined to make football so boring?

God forbid anyone does anything remotely exciting or different on the pitch…

Sunday evening’s Premier League game saw Richarlison hacked down by Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson, due to some very blatant showboating when his side were 2-0 up.

This has led to some seriously over the top reactions. Forest boss Steve Cooper said that it was disrespectful, and he wouldn’t allow one of his players to do it.

Jamie Carragher said that Richarlison was asking for trouble by doing a few keepy-uppys, before doubling down on his comments, insisting it’s “daft” to dare to do such a thing on a football pitch.

Didi Hamann has since weighed in to say that he has no problem with showboating, but that for some reason Richarlison “should have been booked for unsportsmanlike conduct and the game restarted with free kick to Forest”.

Didi Hamann has since weighed in to say that he has no problem with showboating, but that for some reason Richarlison "should have been booked for unsportsmanlike conduct and the game restarted with free kick to Forest".

The hysteria has only grown since the game ended, and it’s probably going to continue do so, with everyone in the business set to be asked for their thoughts.

In reality, Richarlison dared to do something cheeky on the pitch, and he was hacked down for it. That’s the long and short of it.

Carragher said that he risked injury, and potentially getting a Forest player sent off, but didn’t stop to think that’s what he might have been going for.

Richarlison criticised for playing football

Unsettling and pissing off your opponent is a good move. It’s smart. Richarlison fully acted within the rules of football, and people are convinced he should be punished for it, for no reason.

Players like Jay-Jay Okocha and Ronaldinho are lauded regularly for their trickery on the pitch. Where is the line drawn between trickery and showboating? There isn’t one, and there shouldn’t be one.

Back in 2020, referee Jon Moss very strangely told Paul Pogba to “stop taking the piss” when he was doing a few stepovers in the corner of the pitch.

“What do you mean ‘take the piss?’ I’m playing football!” Pogba angrily responded in a clip that can be viewed here.

Neymar has lamented the death of this type of football recently, as he was booked for attempting a rainbow flick, in yet another baffling move.

Neymar was told by the ref to stop show boating last night when he attempted a rainbow flick as apparently it was disrespectful. How is that even a thing? He is within his right to do as many tricks as he likes, he's not breaking any rules. 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/c89Sp8JZLG — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 2, 2020

Neymar responded just like Pogba, saying: “I’m playing football”, just like Richarlison was on Sunday. Three different but similar incidents, where players were punished for playing football.

Did Carragher think Liverpool should have stopped scoring against Bournemouth at the weekend? Was it disrespectful to go for a sixth, or seventh? No, it obviously wasn’t.

It seems the critics of these types of acts won’t be happy until the game is as boring as it possibly could be.

