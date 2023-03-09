Richarlison lashes out at Antonio Conte in post-match interview

No punches pulled here.

Richarlison lashed out at Antonio Conte in his post-match interview after Spurs were knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Spurs had to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first-leg against AC Milan, and they failed to do so, drawing 0-0 at home against the Italian side.

With Spurs having gone out of the FA Cup last week to Sheffield United, after both sides put out a weakened team, the club will now have to wait at least another a year if they wish to end their trophy drought.

Richarlison was dropped to the bench for the crucial game against AC Milan, with Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevksi and Son Heung-min starting in the forward positions.

Speaking after the game to Brazilian broadcaster TNT, he described this season as “shit”, and questioned why he didn’t start the Champions League match.

"ESSA TEMPORADA ESTÁ SENDO UMA MERDA!" Rapaz, o Richarlison ficou pistola depois da eliminação do Tottenham na Champions. E teve recado pro treinador Antonio Conte também… 👀 Confira! #CasaDaChampions 🎙️: @fredcaldeira pic.twitter.com/IJrDt4ekXY — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) March 8, 2023

Richarlison vs Antonio Conte

He said: “I didn’t understand – I was playing well, we won against Chelsea and West Ham and suddenly I was on the bench. I played five minutes against Wolves, asked the reason and no-one told me why.

“They asked me to take a fitness test in the gym and told me I was going to start if I passed it. And I was on the bench, there are things I can’t understand. There was no explanation again, let’s see what he (Conte) will tell us but I’m not silly – I’m a professional that works hard every day and I want to play.

“There hasn’t been enough minutes given to me. This season – and forgive my language – has been shit. That’s what I didn’t understand, too (being a substitute). It was going well, in a good sequence, two wins against West Ham and Chelsea.”

Richarlison came from Everton during the summer, and he is yet to score a league goal for Spurs all season, with fans of the club seemingly losing patience with the Brazilian forward.

