Richard Keys tears into Erik ten Hag in classic fashion

“Players sniff out weakness in a coach quickly…”

Richard Keys has torn into Erik ten Hag in classic Richard Keys fashion, after a poor start to life at Manchester United.

Ten Hag has managed two games as United boss, both disappointing losses against Brighton and Brentford, with a massive game against Liverpool awaiting his team on Monday night.

Keys, who presents on beIN Sports now alongside his partner in crime Andy Gray, said that Ten Hag has had a negative impact at United so far, and that he should be more humble.

Richard Keys on Erik ten Hag

He said: “Going to Brentford with the team that he selected, with a pint-pot at center-back, and two or three players in midfield that are not right for that position – that was his call. He made those decisions.

“He didn’t look like he had a decision in him… These are the same players that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had finishing second!

“Do you think perhaps he could have presented as a little more humble on his arrival? And perhaps a little more engaging with people and a little more embracing of them than the manner in which he has done.”

He then went against Premier League winner Nigel de Jong, who was attempting to defend Ten Hag, but the broadcaster was not having it.

He concluded: “Players sniff out weakness in a coach quickly. They knew when they’re working with someone who is not there cup of tea, to use an English phrase.”

"𝐻𝑒 𝑐𝑜𝑢𝑙𝑑 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 ℎ𝑖𝑚𝑠𝑒𝑙𝑓 𝑎𝑠 𝑎 𝑙𝑖𝑡𝑡𝑙𝑒 𝑚𝑜𝑟𝑒 ℎ𝑢𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒!"@richardajkeys is not a big fan of Erik ten Hag! Whilst @NDJ_Official thinks some of the blame should fall on the Manchester United players!#beINPL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Wymmg85zHG — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 21, 2022

De Jong made the valid point that if United are to beat Liverpool tomorrow, then all will be forgotten about Ten Hag’s bad start, and it is hard to disagree.

United winning the game would see them rise out of the relegation zone and above Liverpool, but if they fail to win (and score), pressure will really start to mount on the new manager.

Read next: Wayne Rooney says two Man United players should be dropped for Liverpool clash

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Erik ten Hag, Manchester United