Richard Keys tears into former colleague Jamie Redknapp

He also claimed that Harry Redknapp nearly had himself and Andy Gray arrested.

Richard Keys has absolutely torn into his former Sky Sports colleague Jamie Redknapp.

In his weekly blog, Keys was discussing what Redknapp had to say about a controversial weekend of VAR and refereeing.

In a completely one-sided attack, Keys criticised Redknapp for his punditry on Sky, and said that he made a mistake by convincing the company to keep his job once upon a time.

He also referenced a time when Harry Redknapp almost had Keys and his partner Andy Gray “in jail”, though he went into no more detail than that.

Richard Keys on Jamie Redknapp.

He said: “It makes me smile every time he says anything. As my old boss at Sky, Vic Wakeling, once said ‘if ever his brain and mouth engaged at the same time he might have something interesting to say’.

“We were having a conversation about whether to retain Redknapp. Vic had decided not to renew his contract. I went to war with him – to the point where I thought I’d overdone it and cost myself my own job. Later that same day he text me the message ‘thank you for my bollocking’.

“He’d changed his mind. It didn’t stop Redknapp leaving a new deal unsigned for 5 months while he touted for work everywhere else – but eventually he put pen to paper.

“When we initially signed him his agent told us ‘good luck’. I had no idea what he meant. I thought it was sour grapes because we’d poached him from the BBC. How right he was. It was a mistake. A huge mistake. Vic was also right.

“If you listen to the K&G podcasts I’ll eventually get round to telling you how his dad almost had me and Andy in jail. True story.”

Keys and Redknapp worked together at Sky Sports before the former was fired for making a number of sexist comments on air.

