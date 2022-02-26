Close sidebar

Richard Keys and Andy Gray tear into Harry Maguire

by Rudi Kinsella
“He’s your captain!”

Harry Maguire did not start for Manchester United against Watford on Saturday afternoon, with Ralf Rangnick opting to start Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane instead.

Maguire did not come on, after playing the full 90 minutes away against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

United did keep a clean sheet in a strong performance for the side, but they failed to win the crucial game.

Richard Keys and Andy Gray questioned how such an expensive signing could be left out of the game against Watford.

Richard Keys on Harry Maguire

Keys said: “What tactical problems can Watford cause Man United at Old Trafford that could lead him to leaving his captain out?”

Gray responded: “Well, they will dominate the ball. They might be worried about getting caught in transition. Getting caught on the counter.

“Maguire’s not the quickest. Varane and Lindelof are quicker…”

Keys then asked: “Why did you pay £80 million for a defender who is not good enough to play against Watford?!”

Gray said that United had far better players, and that United should have won comfortably, however it didn’t end up that way…

United did defend quite well, but failed to stick the ball in the back of the net, and as a result – United only took a point from the game.

Harry Maguire at Man United

Rangnick has played Maguire less frequently than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but the Englishman will remain the captain until the end of the season, he recently confirmed.

Maguire has had some high-profile errors throughout the season, and perhaps will benefit from the occasional game on the bench.

Lindelof and Varane are perfectly capable replacements, while the inconsistent Eric Bailly can slot in if needs be.

However, Maguire’s durability and reputation will likely mean he will feature in all of the biggest games for the remainder of the season.

