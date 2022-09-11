Richard Keys has interesting theory on football cancellation

A fascinating theory…

Richard Keys has an interesting theory on football’s cancellation in England this weekend, and why other sports didn’t do the same thing.

Discussions took place on Friday among those in charge of the Football League and Premier League, and they came to the conclusion that football would be postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, other sporting bodies were having the same conversation, and decided that they would go ahead as normal this weekend.

While the games happened as they were supposed to, different sports paid their respect in different ways, with moments of silence and moments of applause taking place all across the UK.

This led to a number of people wondering why football was cancelled, and other sports were not.

Keys’ theory is that other sports were not cancelled due to insurance issues, while also saying that the sports that played on “should be ashamed”.

He tweeted: “Football had no choice but to stop this w/e. Those that think differently are wrong. The sports that played on should be ashamed. Did the decisions have anything to do with the events not being insured for cancellations? I’m hearing it may have done.”

While the Premier League games were cancelled this weekend, Manchester United have confirmed that their Europa League game on Thursday will go ahead as normal.

On the other hand, Rangers vs Napoli’s Champions League match has been rescheduled, amid fears of potential trouble at the game.

There is now the fear that there will be another set of postponed games next weekend, as they could clash with the queen’s funeral.

With the queen’s funeral confirmed for Monday September 19th, the games in London next weekend are in particular danger of being postponed.

Across next weekend, there are three matches scheduled to take place in London, with Tottenham Hotspur due to host Leicester City on Saturday at 5.30pm, before Brentford v Arsenal (2pm) and Chelsea v Liverpool (4.30pm) take place on Sunday.

