Richard Keys criticises British newspaper for backpage headline ahead of England v Denmark

Richard Keys has called out a British newspaper for its backpage headline ahead of England’s Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark.

I’m a huge fan of @MirrorFootball but I wish I hadn’t seen this today. Hope. Wish. Believe – but be humble. This will be on the Danes’ dressing room wall tonight. What a motivator for them. Now I’m worried. pic.twitter.com/lNIzi9lWAt — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 7, 2021

The Mirror in the UK published a headline on its backpage which read: “IT’S ITALY VS ENGLAND*” in large, capital letters. Beside the word England was a tiny asterisk, as well as words “or Denmark” in far smaller writing.

Former Sky Sports broadcaster Richard Keys said that the headline “worried” him. He tweeted: “I’m a huge fan of Mirror Football, but I wish I hadn’t seen this today. Hope. Wish. Believe – but be humble. This will be on the Danes’ dressing room wall tonight. What a motivator for them. Now I’m worried.”

The Mirror aren’t alone in getting slightly ahead of themselves either, with Rio Ferdinand also proclaiming that England “are the best team”, and that it “didn’t matter” who went through out of Spain and Italy.

Jurgen Klinsmann wasn’t having it though, and quickly brought the former Manchester United captain back down to hearth.

Ian Wright on England vs Denmark

As is often the case, Ian Wright was the voice of reason with regards to this whole situation.

Speaking after the Italy vs Spain match, he said: “Denmark are a very dangerous side. People are still thinking that they’re going off the emotion of Christian Eriksen and everything, and they’re falling into a massive trap.

“We’re talking about a team, like Gareth said, who are able to change their system at any stage. That’s a lot of work that they’ve put in on the training ground.

“They’ve got so many ways of hurting us (England), that to disrespect this team… Listening to Andros talking about Italy. We haven’t earned the right to talk about Italy yet. We haven’t gotten past a Denmark team that frighten me. They frighten me.”

We have to earn the right to talk about Italy! Come on England!!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🦁🦁❤️

📺 @itvfootball pic.twitter.com/xHzPnWpkY3 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) July 7, 2021

