Richard Keys has interesting theory on Cristiano Ronaldo injury news

Richard Keys has torn into Cristiano Ronaldo, as he became the latest to question whether or not he was really injured on Sunday.

Ronaldo missed Sunday’s Manchester derby with an alleged hip flexor injury, though a number of people are not buying it.

Roy Keane and Gary Neville both made comments suggesting there may have been something else going on, and Keys has now joined the club.

Keys’ theory is that Ronaldo found out at some point in the week that Ralf Rangnick was not going to start him in the game, and as a result, he “spat the dummy”.

In his weekly blog, he wrote: “He’s not what he was either – nothing like it. Rangnick is right to question what’s left in the tank. I’ve said all season long – it’s got to be cameo’s only from now. The best way to use him is as an impact sub.

“Of course – he’s not having that. It’s hard – when you’ve been all of the above – to accept that it’s coming to an end. He can work as hard as he likes – but age is impossible to deny. Not even botox will help in that respect.

“Was he injured? My guess is his pride was. The more likely scenario is that he was told Thursday that he wouldn’t be starting – and spat the dummy. If that’s not the case – where was he? Surely ‘it’s all about the team’? Surely his team-mates had every right to expect to see him at The Etihad?”

Keane didn’t go into as much detail as Keys did with his theory, but he was adamant that there was more happening than was being shared.

Ronaldo returned to full training with United this week, and is expected to make a return to the Starting XI for Saturday evening’s game at home against Spurs.

