Richard Dunne tears into Romelu Lukaku’s Manchester City performance

“He needs to improve on that.”

Richard Dunne has criticised the performance of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku in the defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

Dunne was speaking ahead of Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Juventus on Wednesday night, where a goal from Federico Chiesa separated the two sides.

WOOOOOW! 😱 Just 🔟 seconds after the restart Juventus have taken the lead! Federico Chiesa slams the ball home. An emphatic finish! 💥 pic.twitter.com/TkGaqNQwD9 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 29, 2021

Lukaku got off to a dream start when he returned to Chelsea this summer, scoring a goal against rivals Arsenal on his debut.

Since then, he has failed to score against Liverpool, Spurs, Juventus and Man City, bringing up some old criticisms about the Belgian striker against the “bigger teams”.

Richard Dunne on Romelu Lukaku.

The former Irish international was critical of one part of Lukaku’s game in particular.

He said: “Chelsea were on a high and seemed to believe they were the team to beat this season. I think the performance on the weekend showed them they’ve still got a bit to go.

“Lukaku was supposed to be the final piece of the jigsaw, but on Saturday we still saw his old failures and what happened at Man United.

“When you’re under the cosh, in terms of having that first touch and being able to hold play up, I still think he struggles with that… For a Chelsea team to move forward, Lukaku needs to improve on that.”

"Chelsea were on a high and seemed to believe they were the team to beat. I think the performance on the weekend showed them they've a bit to go. "On Saturday we seen Lukaku's old failures from his Manchester United days." Richard Dunne on Chelsea…#JUVCHE | #UCL pic.twitter.com/D2NsFvzwO1 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 29, 2021

Lukaku at Chelsea.

While Dunne is comparing Lukaku to the same player he was at United, the man himself believes that he is “more complete” than he was when he was previously in England.

Speaking after signing for Chelsea, he said: “I just feel more complete. I’ve tried to master all the facets that a striker needs and I just want to keep improving on the small details all the time.

“Italy is tactically and technically a better league but here in England, it’s all about the intensity… But it’s no problem for me because I’ve been here for eight years.

