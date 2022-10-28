Richard Dunne takes dig at Mikel Arteta’s tactics

He believes Granit Xhaka will be asking questions too.

Richard Dunne has taken a dig at Mikel Arteta over the tactics he has been using with Arsenal as of late, specifically on Thursday night.

After an exceptional start to the season, Arsenal find themselves top of the Premier League, with Manchester United the only team to have beaten them so far in the league.

However, the past few days have seen them draw 1-1 with an injury-stricken Southampton team, before getting torn apart by PSV in the Europa League.

The game away to PSV finished 2-0 to the Dutch side, but they had three goals narrowly ruled out for offside, and on another day Arsenal could have lost by even more.

Speaking after the game, Dunne stressed the importance of Arsenal’s next few games, as the players may begin to doubt Arteta if they go badly.

Richard Dunne on Mikel Arteta

Speaking on Virgin Media, he said: “I think Arteta may have created his own problems tonight. What we’ve enjoyed watching with Arsenal is small details they’ve had in games. But tonight, the way he set the team up went against them.

“Today he had Xhaka playing back in his own position, and he went missing. He’s arguing with people, he’s getting booked.

“If Arteta continues to tinker and the results don’t follow, the players start to go instead of ‘he’s a genius’, they’ll be going ‘he doesn’t know what he’s doing, why is he doing this?'”

He continued, saying: “You look at Xhaka. He’s been playing great and they’ve been winning games. Tonight he says play differently and go back to the old style.

“Xhaka will be frustrated, and he will be asking questions of the manager. ‘Why did you make me stay back? Why didn’t you let me go and run into the box?'”

Dunne made the point that Arsenal now have a great chance to set things right at home against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, where Arteta will be expecting three points.

"If Arteta continues to tinker and the results don't follow, the players start to go instead of 'he's a genius', they'll be going 'he doesn't know what he's doing, why is he doing this?'" Richard Dunne on Arsenal tonight.#PSVARS | #UEL pic.twitter.com/FySs3ENFI6 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 27, 2022

Read next: Antony hits back at angry pundits over his ‘spin’ on Thursday

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: mikel arteta, richard dunne