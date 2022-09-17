Richard Dunne gives verdict on Nathan Collins red card

A blunt assessment.

Richard Dunne has given his verdict on Nathan Collins’ red card against Manchester City on Saturday morning.

Collins was sent off for a nasty challenge on Jack Grealish that he could have no complaints about, meaning he will now miss Wolves’ next three games.

There is the slight chance that Wolves could appeal the decision, though one would assume that they wouldn’t stand a chance, given the nature of the foul.

It's gone from bad to worse for Wolves… Nathan Collins receives a straight red card for a challenge on Jack Grealish 🟥 pic.twitter.com/iPT7poYdkg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 17, 2022

Richard Dunne on Nathan Collins

He said: “It was a loss of concentration. He made a bad decision. We know how good Nathan has been and when you’re a young defender you have your ups and downs. Things like that happens.

“It was a rash challenge. He didn’t need to make the tackle and unfortunately it was a deserved red card.”

Gary Breen agreed, and pointed out that the suspension will be a real issue for him when he returns from the international break.

He said: “He’s been the star performer over the last few games for Ireland. He’s the standout one. The worry for him at Premier League level is that he will miss three games now. That’s a massive frustration.”

Nathan Collins’ red card

Collins will be disappointed with the red card and suspension, but at least he does have two Nations League games where he is guaranteed to start, if fit.

He will play a crucial part in Ireland’s team, and if we are to get anything out of the two games against Armenia and Scotland, he will likely need to be at his best.

His playing out from the back is vital to the way Stephen Kenny likes to play, as is his recovery pace when defending.

Collins truly announced himself to the footballing world during the last Nations League break with a wonder goal against Ukraine.

ABSOLUTE MADNESS FROM NATHAN COLLINS 🤯🔥 This might just break the internet.pic.twitter.com/Y01KDqn7eS — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 14, 2022

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Nathan Collins, richard dunne