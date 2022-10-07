Richard Dunne hits nail on head with scathing Cristiano Ronaldo comment

Hard to argue with him after last night…

Richard Dunne has criticised Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo for their performance against Omonia on Thursday night.

Man United won the Europa League game 3-2, despite being a goal down at half-time. United came to back to win the game thanks to substitutes Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes, but looked completely off the pace from the first minute until the last.

He missed one massive chance in particular, after Diogo Dalot gave it to him with the entire goal at his mercy.

A goal on Thursday night would have been Ronaldo’s 700th in club football, and Dunne suggested that it looked like some United players were doing their best to make sure their teammate got a goal.

Richard Dunne on Cristiano Ronaldo

He said: “You’re watching it and you’re thinking ‘Is this his testimonial or what are they doing?’

“You’re getting opportunities. You’re running around goalkeepers and you’ve got a chance to shoot, but he tries to set up Ronaldo. It wasn’t his night anyway.

“There are so many occasions, you’re looking at Rashford who has scored two goals. You’ve got an opportunity for a hat-trick and you’re trying to set up Ronaldo?

“I don’t get it with Man United. They’re not that good, they’re not 4-0 or 5-0 up. They’re still trying to win a game.”

"You were watching it thinking was it his testimonial or something?!" Richard Dunne on United doing their all to get Ronaldo a goal tonight. #OMOMUN | #UEL pic.twitter.com/cZYKZtKlCp — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 6, 2022

Thursday night’s game saw Ronaldo take eight shots on goal, with only one of them hitting the target, while his touch and general play was sloppier than usual too.

Erik ten Hag said earlier in the week that Ronaldo is “pissed off” with sitting on the bench in the Premier League, but when he performs like this in European games, he will have to get used to that seat on the bench for the time being.

