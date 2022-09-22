Richard Dunne linked with League of Ireland management job

This would be an interesting appointment.

Richard Dunne has been linked with a management job in the League of Ireland, with Bohs reportedly interested in the former Ireland central defender.

Dunne, while never having managed professionally, boasts a wealth of footballing experience, having played 431 times in the Premier League, and 80 times for Ireland.

As reported by The Sun on Thursday morning, Dunne, now 43, has an A Licence and is beginning a Pro-Licence course next year.

Dunne is now a regularly seen pundit on television, appearing on BT Sport covering Manchester City matches for the most part.

Bohs are also interested in club legend Derek Pender, who has taken charge on a temporary basis following the sacking of Keith Long.

Pender has expressed an interest in taking the job, but a potential issue is that he is on a B Licence course. FAI rules dictate that managers must be on Pro-Licence courses.

Former Dundalk manager Vinny Perth is also linked with the job, with Bohs reportedly happy to take their time and wait for the right person to take the job.

AIK Stockholm assistant Sean O’Shea is another name that has been linked with the job, and would undeniably be an exciting appointment based on his CV.

O’Shea worked in Dubai for a number of years before spending time with Tromso in Norway, as well as Huddersfield and now AIK Stockholm, where he is the assistant coach.

Bohs have had an extremely disappointing season, with it hitting arguably its lowest point with a 3-0 defeat against Shelbourne last weekend.

All Bohs had to play for was a potential cup run, but this crushing defeat to Shells all but ends their season on an extremely low note.

