Richard Dunne responds to rumours linking him with Bohs’ job

Some honesty from the Dubliner.

Richard Dunne has responded to the reports linking him with the vacant Bohs’ job, insisting it’s just newspaper speculation.

Dunne is one of a number of names to have been linked with the job, but the former Ireland defender has said that there isn’t a whole lot to the speculation.

He did say that he is interested in getting a job in management however, and if the right job presented itself then he would be happy to take it.

Speaking on Thursday night, he said that he has completed his coaching badges and is just waiting for the right project.

Richard Dunne on Bohs’ job

He said: “There’s not a lot to say. It’s speculation in the newspaper. It’s not the worst story I’ve heard about myself I suppose.

“It’s one of those things, it happens to ex-internationals. You get linked with stuff from time to time.

“For the last six or seven years I’ve been coaching in France and England, I’ve done my coaching badges and stuff. Now I’ve just finished my pro-licence, it’s time to test myself at a higher level. If something does come up I would be interested.”

When asked what sort of team would attract him, Dunne said: “Something that’s a challenge. A good project. A team that wants to be progressive and move forward. Something where I can affect and make a difference would be good.”

With regards to the Bohs’ job, journalist Daniel McDonnell reported on Thursday night that Wexford boss Ian Ryan is firmly in pole position to become the Dublin club’s next manager.

Ryan has done a good job with the First Division side, and is an exciting appointment for Bohs, who have had a seriously difficult season.

This is yet to be confirmed by the club though. Updates to follow.

Read next: English football coverage needs to take a lesson from across the pond

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: bohs, richard dunne