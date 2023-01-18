Revisiting Graeme Souness’ Roberto De Zerbi comments

The pundit is having a nightmare of a season.

Earlier on this season, Chelsea took Graham Potter from Brighton, along with the vast majority coaching staff. Brighton replaced Potter with Roberto De Zerbi, to a mixed response.

Some who were familiar with De Zerbi were excited by his appointment, while others felt as though what Potter had built at Brighton was never going to be outdone, and the brand of football would be hard to replicate.

De Zerbi has gone above and beyond since coming in though, making Brighton even more enjoyable to watch, while also picking up better results than Potter ever has.

Graeme Souness on Roberto De Zerbi

Speaking back in September, he said: “You’re bringing someone in who doesn’t know our game.

“Because of modern technology, you can Google; they said he impressed with his knowledge of Brighton, what they’ve done and the way they attempt to play. He could’ve got that off Google, most of it.

“Listen, he’s gone for an interview, so he spends a couple of hours on the internet, gets as much information as he possibly can. That’s not the work of a genius.”

😰 “It’s a risk! You’re bringing someone in who doesn’t know our game.” 🤔 “Someone with De Zerbi’s CV – 7 jobs in 9 years – if you’re an outstanding coach people want to hold onto you.” Graeme Souness questions #BHAFC’s appointment of Roberto De Zerbi. pic.twitter.com/jDK1gBQdQW — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 20, 2022

This went on for quite a while longer, before Souness ultimately concluded: “They’re making the appointment of a manager who has no history in the English game.”

We have already revisited Souness’ ridiculous comments on Casemiro that have since been proven incorrect, but these De Zerbi criticisms are even worse.

They are borderline offensive, and completely nonsensical. Would Souness have preferred that Brighton hired Sean Dyche or Chris Wilder? After all, they do know the game.

Souness comes out with comments like this quite often. Comments that would have seemed outdated 25 years ago. But luckily it feels as though the tide is turning on how people are treating the extremely well-paid pundit.

With Brighton currently in 7th place, perhaps a Europa League campaign next season could be enough to draw an apology out of the 69-year-old.

