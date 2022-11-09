Reece James responds to World Cup omission

He has been told that he will not make the squad.

Reece James has responded to the news that he will not be going to the World Cup in Qatar with England.

Reports emerged on Tuesday night that Gareth Southgate had gotten in touch with the Chelsea player to inform that he would not be going to the tournament, following a knee injury he picked up in October.

Much was made about James’ potential fitness, especially with Southgate expected to be sweating over Kyle Walker’s availability, and his apparent lack of faith in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

James has taken to social media to share his thoughts about not going to the tournament, insisting he was willing to put his body on the line if he was selected.

Reece James on World Cup omission

He wrote: “Devastated. The minute I injured my knee, I knew the turnaround to make the World Cup would be tight, but I always felt it was possible.

“I’ve worked harder than I ever thought I could to give myself the best chance of going and truly believed I could help the team.

“I appreciate there was risk on both sides but it was one I was willing to take. Good luck to the boys. I’ll be back soon. Stay safe and sending love.”

Reece James

Chelsea’s form has also taken a dip since James got injured, and he will be a seriously big miss for England at the World Cup.

Southgate will now have to wait and see if Walker is fit, or make the difficult call between Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier.

Alexander-Arnold has potentially been the best in his position over the past number of years, but if Southgate is to base his decision off this season alone, Tripper seems like the most obvious option.

