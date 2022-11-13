Reece James posts cheeky comment on Ivan Toney’s Instagram post

Both were left out of the England squad by Gareth Southgate…

Reece James posted a cheeky comment on Ivan Toney’s Instagram post, following his brace against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

Toney put his Brentford side a goal up after a few minutes, before scoring a 98th minute winner against Pep Guardiola’s team right at the death.

Toney was a threat throughout the game, and showed that he can be a real handful even against the best defenders in the world.

Many were quick to point out that Toney showed exactly what he can do against an excellent team just days after Gareth Southgate left him out of the England squad for the World Cup entirely.

Toney is also an excellent penalty taker, which made it seem like he was a guarantee for the World Cup, but Southgate had other ideas.

After Toney’s first goal, he celebrated by putting his fingers in his ears, as if to say that he was blocking out the noise of people discussing whether or not he should have been on the plane to Qatar.

Reece James and Ivan Toney

James, the Chelsea defender who missed out on the World Cup purely due to injury, commented on the Instagram post to say: “If I speak I’m in big trouble”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivan Toney (@ivantoney1)

This is of course a reference to a classic Jose Mourinho moment, but it’s quite clear what he is getting at with the comment.

James has been quite active on social media since he was left out of the squad, also liking a tweet that asked why Southgate took certain players who are injured, but not him.

Paul Merson said: “I just find it weird that Gareth Southgate is willing to gamble on Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker but not Reece James? If it was Harry Kane, he would be going – what’s the difference?”, and eagle-eyed Chelsea fans noticed that James liked the tweet.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ivan Toney, Reece James