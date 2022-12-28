Reece James’ personal trainer takes aim at Chelsea following new injury

Not one bit pleased…

Reece James’ personal trainer has seemingly made a comment about the Chelsea staff allowing the defender to play against Bournemouth on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea won the game 2-0, thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount, but the win came at a cost.

In James’ first game back after injury, he suffered another problem, and had to be taken off by manager Graham Potter.

Almost an hour into the game, James dropped to his knees, before sitting down completely. It was clear that he would be unable to continue, and he was replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta.

James looked distraught as he left the pitch, clearly well aware that he was going to face yet another spell on the sidelines.

Reece James’ Chelsea injury

James’ personal trainer was furious after the game and took to social media to make his feelings known. However, he deleted his post a few of hours later.

He wrote: “I need to bite my tongue despite having A LOT to say…”, alongside a number of emojis that expressed his frustration.

🚨 Reece James' private coach is not very happy. Is this a sign he did not want Reece to play? “I need to bite my tongue despite having ALOT to say…”#CFC (@UberCheIseaFC) pic.twitter.com/sMpCn8Fvdr — Chelsea Dodgers 🧢 (@TheBlueDodger) December 27, 2022

The post has since been deleted.

While it’s impossible to know for sure, the vast majority of football fans have drawn the conclusion that James’ trainer is unhappy with how quickly he has returned to the pitch after the injury that kept him out of the World Cup.

James was left out of the squad by Gareth Southgate, as the England manager didn’t want to bring a player who was not going to be able to take part in the group stages.

James took issue with this, and felt he should have been brought, liking a Tweet that quoted Paul Merson saying: “I just find it weird that Gareth Southgate is willing to gamble on Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker but not Reece James? If it was Harry Kane, he would be going – what’s the difference?”

An update will likely be offered on his injury at some point this week.

