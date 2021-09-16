Reece James shares footage of his Champions League medal being stolen

The Chelsea defender is pleading for assistance.

Reece James has shared footage on Instagram of his Champions League medal being stolen from his house this week.

The robbery occurred while James was playing in Chelsea’s first Champions League game of the season on Tuesday night against Zenit.

As well as the Champions League winners medal, the thieves also took James’ Super Cup winners medal and the runners up medal he won for Euro 2020 this summer.

Reece James appeals for assistance

In James’ Instagram post, he explained that the “cowardly robbers” who broke into his house managed to carry his safe into their car, and his medals were in the safe.

He wrote: “I never keep any jewellery of mine in my house so all that was contained in the safe were my Champions League winners medal and Super Cup winners medal and the runners up medal for the Euro 2020.

“These medals were won representing Chelsea and England – honours that can never be taken away from me whether or not I have the physical medals to prove it. Nevertheless, I am appealing to all my Chelsea and England fans to help identify and turn in these low life individuals who will never be able to rest easy as the evidence is mounting against them.

“The police, my advisers and Chelsea FC (and many others) are all behind me as we have firm leads on who the perpetrators are. We are closing in on them. Luckily, no one was present during the break in but I want to let all of you know I am safe and well.

“I really do appreciate having the platform to tell you all about my misfortune and I hope together we can catch these individuals and deliver justice where it is due.”

Reece James’ medals stolen

James played a crucial part in Chelsea’s Champions League win last season, and he started and kept a clean sheet in England’s 0-0 draw with Scotland in Euro 2020.

Impressively, he has won all of these medals by the time he turned 21, and you wouldn’t rule out Chelsea winning the league this season, and if they do James will be an important player for them.

