Real Madrid concede last minute wonderstrike to Moldovan side

Madrid have lost at home to a side who were beaten by Dundalk last season.

Real Madrid conceded a last minute cracker at home to Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol on Tuesday night.

This win sends Sheriff top of a group that consists of themselves, Madrid, Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk, who Sheriff beat in the opening game of the campaign.

Jasurbek Yakhshiboev incredibly put Sheriff in front after 25 minutes, which already sent the entire team and coaching staff wild.

Then French striker Karim Benzema appeared to restore order with a penalty on 65 minutes.

But without a doubt the moment of the game, and perhaps the night’s Champions League football as a whole, came in the 89th minute, when Sébastien Thill scored an absolute peach of a goal to ensure the Moldovan side took home all three points from Spain.

In what is an extremely charming and fitting way of dealing with the chaos, the official Sheriff Instagram account shared the goal via a recording on a mobile phone from the television.

Next up for the Moldovan outfit on their European adventure, who are third in their league, is a trip to Italy to take on title holders and giants of football Inter Milan. They couldn’t make it three from three, could they?

Incredible night of Champions League action

While Thill and the rest of his teammates will be on cloud nine for the next couple of days at least, they can consider themselves slightly unlucky that their historic moment clashed with another – Lionel Messi’s first goal for PSG.

Messi, never to be outdone by anyone in the footballing world, scored a magnificent goal as part of a 2-0 win over Manchester City, his first for his new club.

More on that here.

