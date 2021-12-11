Raul Jimenez picks up bizarre, “stupid” red card

He was given two yellow cards in the space of less than 60 seconds.

Manchester City beat Wolves 1-0 on Saturday afternoon in a game that will forever be remembered for Raul Jimenez’s ridiculous red card.

With only minutes remaining in the first half, the Wolves striker was putting pressure on the ball, and did so a bit too intently, fouling Rodri somewhat cynically.

He protested his innocence but picked up a yellow card for the challenge. Less than 50 seconds later, City attempted to take the free-kick, but Jimenez wouldn’t get out of the way.

He stood in front of the ball at first, and he then ridiculously stuck a leg out to stop the ball from going past him. Immediately, referee Jon Moss pulled out a second yellow card and gave Jimenez his marching orders.

Raul Jimenez with a moment of madness in first-half stoppage time 😬 One of the most avoidable red cards you will see… 48 seconds between his first and second yellow! pic.twitter.com/VEA1Ym2rHN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 11, 2021

The Mexican striker was clearly upset with the decision, as he slowly walked off the pitch to ironic jeers from the City fans.

Unsurprisingly, the incident is being widely mocked on social media.

Speaking at half-time, Glen Hoddle said that he made a “schoolboy error”, while also insisting that it can’t be defended and that it was a “ridiculous” thing to do.

Rio Ferdinand called it “embarrassing”, and said that he believed Jimenez looked embarrassed as he walked off the pitch. He said: “He was embarrassed, the realisation of what he had actually done. That was silly. It was stupid.”

Man City 1-0 Wolves

This wasn’t the only controversial moment of the game, as the match was decided by a penalty that was awarded by Moss in dubious circumstances.

The ball struck the armpit region of Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho, while he protested there was no contact with his arm, Moss disagreed and gave the penalty.

VAR didn’t see a clear and obvious error so failed to overturn the decision, and Raheem Sterling calmly slotted the ball home, winning the game for his team.

