Wolves manager explains why Raul Jimenez is scoring less headers

Wolves manager Bruno Lage has explained why Raul Jimenez is scoring less headers, and why his game has changed as a whole.

Jimenez was badly injured back in November of 2020, after a nasty collision with David Luiz, and he was rushed to hospital as a result.

It emerged that his skull was fractured in the incident, and as a result, he now wears a protective headband when playing and training.

Lage has insisted that as a result of the headband, Jiminez’ accuracy with his head has decreased. This is a major issue for the Mexican striker, as his threat in the air was one of his greatest assets in the past.

Bruno Lage on Raul Jimenez

“Sometimes he touches the ball and it goes in a different direction,” he said. “It is a big change. It is time to adapt to a new reality.

“He does not feel any different inside. But the (head)band does not give him the same power and direction. It is a big change. We cannot forget that.”

While it may be frustrating for Lage, Wolves fans, and Jimenez himself that he is not the player he used to be, he will consider himself extremely lucky to even be playing at all, given the nature of his injury.

Raul Jimenez heading impacted by injury

Speaking upon his return to football, he attempted to explain how serious the incident was at the time.

He said: “The bone had broken and there was a little bit of bleeding inside my brain. That’s why the surgery had to be quick and it was a really good job from the doctors.

“I always thought that after my recovery I would be back to do what I love to do. I never thought about finishing my career.”

Next up for Wolves is a home game against Watford, where Jimenez and Lage will be expecting to secure all three points.

