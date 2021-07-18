Manchester United offer injury update on Marcus Rashford

It all still seems a bit up in the air on the injury front.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has issued an update on Marcus Rashford’s injury, and it has created more questions than answers.

Speaking after Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Derby County on Sunday afternoon, Solskjaer was asked about Rashford, and how his injury was progressing.

This was in reference to the reports that he was to have surgery later this month that could keep him out for approximately 12 weeks.

The United manager cast some doubt over these reports though, saying that surgery is still just something that Rashford and the experts are considering.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Marcus Rashford’s injury

When asked if he could confirm that the England forward was due to have surgery soon, he said: “No, we’re looking at the best options.

“Of course, he went away just to reflect on it a little bit. We have to take the best course of action for him and the club.

“We’re still addressing that with the experts.”

Rashford injury update

While Rashford is allegedly due to have surgery due to an issue with his shoulder, he has also reportedly been struggling with his back and his ankle.

It was recently reported that towards the end of the 2020/2021 season, he was struggling to get his foot in his boot during training. The injured ankle was said to have “ballooned” on the way to the Europa League final.

Despite this, Rashford played a total of 57 times last season for United, and was also selected in England’s Euro 2020 squad.

While he didn’t start a game at the Euros, but he did come on off the bench on a number of occasions for Gareth Southgate’s side, delaying his potential surgery until closer to the beginning of the domestic season.

