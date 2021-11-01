Raphinha takes dig at Tim Krul with Instagram post

He definitely enjoyed his goal yesterday.

Leeds United defeated Norwich City 2-1 on Sunday afternoon, with Marcelo Bielsa’s team picking up three much-needed points.

Goals from Raphinha and Rodrigo saw Bielsa’s men escape the relegation zone, with Andrew Omobamidele’s header not enough to earn Norwich a valuable point.

Raphinha himself clearly really loved his goal, celebrating it passionately on the pitch at Carrow Road.

Raphinha takes aim at Tim Krul

After the game, he took to his Instagram page to remind Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul of his comments long before the game.

Back in 2019, Krul downplayed how difficult it would be to play against Leeds, insisting “they are not Barcelona”. Incredibly, Raphinha clearly didn’t forget what the ‘keeper said over two years ago, and made sure he got his own back.

He posted on his Instagram story with a screenshot of the Daily Mail article in which Krul made his comments, alongside the caption: “No, we are not Barcelona. We are Leeds United.”

Norwich vs Leeds

This loss is a real blow for Daniel Farke’s Norwich side, as it is one of the few games that they would be cautiously expecting to get three points in.

However from an Irish perspective, we can definitely take some positives from it, following Omobamidele’s lovely header and all around good performance.

Andrew Omobamidele today Vs Leeds United 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 ⏲️ 90 minutes played

⚽️ One goal

📊 73% pass success rate

👊 3/3 tackles completed

⚔️ 5 duals won

👏 10 recoveries Raphinha is a very tough opponent to defend against but the 19-year-old impressed at Carrow Road ☘️#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/m1YPAJpNep — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) October 31, 2021

And while Omobamidele did struggle marking Raphina for his goal, so too do a lot of the best defenders in the Premier League, so it would be a little bit harsh to hold that against him.

This was Norwich’s third goal in the league so far this season, which makes it a lot more difficult to understand why Adam Idah is yet to get a start in the league.

His pace and energy helped Ireland outplay Portugal just a few months ago, so Farke should really consider giving him a chance, because the current setup isn’t working.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: leeds united, Raphinha, Tim Krul