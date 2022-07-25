Arsenal technical director explains what happened with Raphinha transfer

Arsenal did come close to signing him…

Arsenal technical director Edu Gaspar has explained what happened with the Raphinha transfer, and why the winger chose Barcelona.

Raphinha at one point this summer looked all set to be signing for Arsenal, before Chelsea became the favourites, with Barcelona ultimately getting the deal done.

The Arsenal technical director, who has a major say in transfers, has revealed that Raphinha always wanted to join Barcelona, but that discussions with the London club did take place.

Why Raphinha chose Barcelona

Edu revealed exactly what the situation was in an interview with Sky Sports: “People think we went in too deep about Raphinha, because Raphinha was everywhere.

“It’s fair we did have some conversations with Deco because Deco is his agent and I have a good relationship [with him] – we are friends.

“I just said to Deco, ‘Can you explain to me the situation with Raphinha?’ and he was clear, ‘Edu, we have a good relationship but I’m not going to lie to you, his idea is to go to Barcelona because he’s dreaming to go to Barcelona, and we’ve been talking to Barcelona since a long time ago’.

“Okay, thank you very much, if something happens then just let me know because I can explore and understand the situation. If not, no problem and we carry on with our relationship.”

It’s safe to say Raphinha has made the right decision so far, as he has gotten off to a magnificent start at Barcelona.

He scored on his debut, a 6-0 win over Inter Miami, before scoring an absolute screamer against Real Madrid in his first El Clasico.

🇧🇷☄️ Raphinha aprovecha el regalo de Militao para marcar un auténtico golazopic.twitter.com/7Q0beVVXTF — GOAL España (@GoalEspana) July 24, 2022

That’s one way to make sure the fans warm to you.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch backed up this statement in a recent interview, where he explained that Raphinha was desperate to leave the club but only if he could join Barcelona. More on that here.

