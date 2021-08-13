Not what Manchester United fans will want to hear.

Man United’s league campaign kicks off on Saturday morning with a home game against Leeds United, but it seems it will be without Raphael Varane.

While United have had a relatively decent transfer window, one of their most exciting signings in a long time will not be in action.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides Raphael Varane update

Speaking on Friday afternoon, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provided an update on the signing of Varane, and when he could join up with the team.

He said: “He’s not trained with us. All the dots are over the Is but we haven’t crossed the Ts yet.

“I can’t say that the will be involved tomorrow. I can probably say that he won’t be because he’s not trained with us.

“It always happens that there’s little things in there. The big hold up was the isolation and quarantine of course. He’s been in Manchester.”

United’s other big-money signing this window was Jadon Sancho, and it sounds like he may be involved in some capacity, but unlikely to start.

Manchester United squad update

Solskjaer continued: “Jadon has come in and done very good this week. Maybe a little bit too early, I’ll see how he is. I’d say you’ll see him. He’s definitely involved in the squad.”

Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford will also be missing from the squad on Saturday, meaning Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial should get some good minutes in attack.

It currently remains unclear what shirt number Varane will wear. Many speculated that it would be #4, which is worn (mostly on the bench) by Phil Jones, but it is being reported that it will be something slightly less obvious for Varane.

Ole has given an update on Raphael Varane's prospective move to United ⤵️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 13, 2021

While it was always unlikely, United fans will still surely be disappointed not to see their new central defender in action against fierce opposition.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, raphael varane