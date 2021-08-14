Manchester United unveil Raphael Varane at Old Trafford, squad number confirmed

The Frenchman has finally arrived.

Manchester United fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Raphael Varane has been unveiled at Old Trafford.

Moments before kick-off, the World Cup winner came out on to the pitch to a massive applause from the adoring United fans.

Raphael Varane’s squad number confirmed

After much deliberation and speculation, Varane will wear the #19 at Manchester United, with his previous number #5, being taken by Harry Maguire.

Many questioned whether he might wear the #4, which he has worn for France, but it appears that Phil Jones is sticking around for the season and won’t be giving the jersey up without a fight.

Varane wore #19 when he first broke through at Real Madrid, and he has taken the number from United youngster Amad Diallo, who has moved to #16.

Raphael Varane is a Manchester United player

Speaking about the signing, United boss Ole Gunanr Solskjaer said: “I’m absolutely delighted that we have managed to secure one of the best defenders in the world over the last 10 years. Raphael is a proven winner who we have tracked over a long period of time and we know just how much of a dedicated professional he is.”

“We have great depth of international defenders and he will add his immense skill set and leadership to that group. He is a unique defender with a rare combination of top-level attributes that I know will rub off on our younger players.

“He has won everything there is to win but I know that he is still determined to succeed, I can’t wait to welcome him into the squad.”

However, the United boss confirmed on Friday that he would not be involved in the game against Leeds.

He said: “He’s not trained with us. All the dots are over the Is but we haven’t crossed the Ts yet.

“I can’t say that he will be involved tomorrow. I can probably say that he won’t be because he’s not trained with us.

“It always happens that there’s little things in there. The big hold up was the isolation and quarantine of course. He’s been in Manchester.”

