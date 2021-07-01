Raphael Varane ‘close to signing’ for Manchester United

This would be an excellent signing for United.

Raphael Varane (28) is “close to signing” for Manchester United, according to sources close to ESPN.

Varane’s contract at Real Madrid is due to expire next year, meaning he would be able to leave for free if he isn’t sold this summer, unless he signs a new contract at the Spanish club.

Despite this, Madrid had initially valued the French centre-half at €70m, a price that United regarded as too high for a player entering the final year of his contract.

Manchester United “confident” they can land Raphael Varane

However, Madrid are now eager to offload some of their players to allow new manager Carlo Ancelotti to rebuild his squad, and United are “confident” that a deal can be done for a fee in the region of €50m.

United feel as though they can advance talks with Varane now that France have been eliminated from Euro 2020. The favourites for the competition lost in the Round of 16 in a penalty shootout against Switzerland.

While United are clearly in the market for a top defender, Madrid are not exactly in an ideal position to be getting rid of Varane, especially after their veteran centre-half Sergio Ramos left in the past couple of weeks.

Manchester United’s summer business

Varane signing for United would be a real statement of intent for the Manchester side, especially given the fact it seems that Jadon Sancho is due to pen to paper any minute now.

Reports emerged on Wednesday night that a deal had finally been agreed between United and Borussia Dortmund for Sancho, and that all that’s left to do is for a medical to be completed.

Varane would surely be brought in to play alongside captain Harry Maguire, and his pace could see him act as a reliable partner to the Englishman.

