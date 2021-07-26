Raphael Varane “hours or days” from joining Manchester United

Some huge transfer news.

Raphael Varane is now just a matter of “hours or days” from joining Manchester United, it has been reported.

The Real Madrid defender is happy to join United, and it is believed that only the “final details” are left to be completed.

The news was reported by transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano on Monday afternoon, where he went as far as to use his “here we go” catchphrase, which he reserves for deals that are completely wrapped up.

He included in his tweet that personal terms have been totally agreed between United and Varane, meaning there is no reason why the deal should no longer go ahead.

Raphaël Varane to Manchester United, here we go! 🔴 #MUFC Agreement almost done between Man Utd and Real Madrid, just final details to be completed and then paperworks time. It’s a “matter of hours or days”. Here-we-go. 🇫🇷 Varane has a total agreement on personal terms too. 🤝 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2021

Varane’s contract at Madrid is due to expire next year, meaning he would be able to leave for free if he isn’t sold this summer, unless he signs a new contract at the Spanish club. This explains why new Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is so willing to let him go in the same window they lost his defensive partner Sergio Ramos.

Raphael Varane ready to sign for Manchester United

The French central defender has played for Real Madrid for 10 years, winning La Liga three teams and the Champions League four times for the Spanish club.

He also won the 2018 World Cup with France, and impressively played every minute of every game throughout the campaign.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Raphael Varane to Manchester United

Romano reported earlier in the summer that Varane is simply looking for a new challenge, and this is a large reason as to why he did not want to sign a new contract with Real Madrid.

He also tweeted earlier on Monday that the Frenchman is continuing to train with Madrid, and that he will be “respectful” until the day he leaves the club.

We’ve taken a look at what sort of difference Varane could make to United’s team, which you can read more about here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, raphael varane