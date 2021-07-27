Manchester United announce the signing of Raphael Varane

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Raphael Varane.

The club confirmed that an agreement has been reached between United and Real Madrid that will bring the Frenchman to Manchester this summer.

United released a statement on Tuesday night, which read: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphael Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised.”

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue, as it is believed that the defender is happy to join United, and it is believed that only the “final details” are left to be completed.

Raphael Varane signs for Manchester United

𝗕𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗶𝗿, 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 👋 We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of @RaphaelVarane to United! 🔴⚪️⚫️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 27, 2021

Varane’s contract at Madrid is due to expire next year, meaning he would be able to leave for free if he isn’t sold this summer. This explains why new Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is so willing to let him go in the same window they lost his defensive partner Sergio Ramos.

With regards to a fee, Sky Sports News are reporting that United will pay somewhere in the area of £41m for the four-time Champions League winner. He also won La Liga three times with the Spanish giants.

Manchester United’s transfer activity

Varane is the latest piece of major business that United have done in the transfer window, after finally bringing Jadon Sancho to the club earlier this month.

Sancho was linked with United for well over a year, and will add some serious firepower to an already exciting attack, while Varane will be expected to shore up the defence.

While it is extremely likely that he will simply slot in alongside Harry Maguire, you can see the exact difference we feel he will make to how United play here.