Manchester United announce the signing of Raphael Varane

by Rudi Kinsella
A huge signing for United.

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Raphael Varane.

The club confirmed that an agreement has been reached between United and Real Madrid that will bring the Frenchman to Manchester this summer.

United released a statement on Tuesday night, which read: “Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphael Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised.”

