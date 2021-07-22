Jack Byrne takes issue with ex-Spurs midfielder over Raphael Varane comments

“I’ve heard it all now”.

Republic of Ireland international Jack Byrne has rubbished Jamie O’Hara’s comments about Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

Manchester United are heavily linked with a transfer for the Frenchman, with many believing he will slot in perfectly alongside Harry Maguire.

However, former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder O’Hara does not seem convinced by Varane, with one part of his game particularly bothering him – his pace.

Jamie O’Hara on Raphael Varane

“My question is why is he leaving Real Madrid at 28 years of age,” O’Hara said on talkSPORT.

“Everyone’s making out he’s the best centre-half in the world, then why is he leaving Real Madrid?

“A lot of people say he’s fell out with the manager, or that it’s time to move on.”

🤔 “Every’s making out he’s the best CB in the world, so why’s he leaving Real?” 😬 “Varane and Maguire would be top class, but I’d worry about pace.”@MrJamieOHara1 says Varane would be a big step in the right direction for #MUFC, but he does have concerns. pic.twitter.com/Fk0nyHV6qa — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 22, 2021

O’Hara then speculated about whether or not Maguire and Varane would answer United’s problems, saying “pace” could be an issue.

“It’s top class. Varane and Maguire. It’s world class. I’d worry a little bit about pace though,” the former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder said.

“I’ve seen Varane get torn apart a little bit by Chelsea in the Champions League last season.

“Pace would be something that teams would try and exploit against those two. You look at Liverpool – when van Dijk and Gomez are fit – they’ve got pace. They can get themselves out of trouble. They (Varane and Maguire) will lack in that area.”

Jack Byrne sticks up for Raphael Varane.

Irish international Jack Byrne clearly took issue with O’Hara’s comments, saying on Twitter: “I’ve heard it all now”.

Byrne implied that pace definitely wouldn’t be an issue, and that Varane is “absolutely rapid”.

I’d worry about pace heard it all now 😂😂😂 verane is absolutely rapid end of story . Leaving real to go to to united and he’s talking like he’s finished 🤯 https://t.co/r6fq1p3wrn — Jack Byrne (@Jackb_8) July 22, 2021

Byrne now plays for APOEL in Cyprus and is currently making his way back from injury.

The latest reports surrounding Varane’s potential move to Manchester imply that the deal is inching closer, and that the Frenchman is happy to join the club.

It is now just down to Man United and Madrid coming up with a deal that suits both parties.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Jack Byrne, Jamie O'Hara, Manchester United, raphael varane