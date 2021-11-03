Raphael Varane injury update: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer concerned about defender

“First assessment doesn’t look good…”

Manchester United scraped a 2-2 draw against Atalanta on Tuesday night, largely thanks to the brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo scored his first of the night in injury time of the first half to make it 1-1, before making it 2-2 with an exceptional volley with just minutes left to go in the second half.

While it was yet another worrying performance for United fans, one thing that will potentially concern them even more is the injury suffered by Raphael Varane.

Varane sat down holding his hamstring in the first half, and was unable to continue. He was replaced by Mason Greenwood as he walked off the pitch in Italy.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Raphael Varane injury

Speaking after the game, the United boss said that based on what the medical team has seen so far, Varane’s injury “doesn’t look good”.

Solskjaer said: “First look at it, is he felt his hamstring. We have to look at him tomorrow. But he felt his hamstring as he ran tightening up. So he didn’t want to risk anything. First assessment doesn’t look good but we’ll assess him again tomorrow and fingers crossed.”

Raphael Varane injury

Speaking after the Atalanta draw, Paul Scholes expressed concern at the thought of United playing Manchester City this Saturday without Varane.

He said: “I don’t want to say it again, but with a performance like that and no Raphael Varane, that’s a slight worry…

“City are a brilliant football team. It was always going to be difficult… Concentration is key against that team.”

What could be even more of a worry for Solskjaer and United fans alike is that this is Varane’s second injury in just over a month, as he was out for a few weeks following a groin strain he picked up on international duty.

C H A M P I O N S !! 🏆 🇫🇷 @equipedefrance pic.twitter.com/C5gU8Bl8Bf — Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) October 10, 2021

The difference he makes on the entire team is clear to see, so United fans will be seriously hoping he isn’t out for too long.

