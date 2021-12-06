Raphael Varane making “big change” as he recovers from injury

“It’s a big difference, a big change.”

Raphael Varane is trying to make a “big change” to his body as he recovers from injury, the Frenchman has confirmed.

Manchester United’s central defender picked up a hamstring injury against Atalanta in the Champions League, which occurred shortly after he returned from another unrelated injury he suffered on international duty.

He has been badly missed by United, not playing in the embarrassing losses to Liverpool, Manchester City or Watford.

He has offered an update on his situation, with the defender now back on the grass training, as he eyes a return before the end of the year.

New manager Ralf Rangnick would certainly appreciate him returning to action sooner rather than later, with the busy festive period always a tough ask on players.

“Yes, I’m working very hard and, you know, footballers are like F1 [cars] so sometimes we have to change something and to improve the motor,” he told the official Manchester United website at Carrington.

“I think I have to change a little thing because it’s a big difference, a big change.

“The kind of work is different work so I have to adapt. I know that and I’m working very hard to be at my best as quickly as possible. I know it’s big work but I’m ready to do it, to try to improve.

“I’m very excited to come back to help the team.”

If Varane does return before the end of the year, the most likely outcome is that he takes Victor Lindelof”s place in the Starting XI.

Harry Maguire, while definitely a limited player, was in the process of forming a decent partnership with the Frenchman before injuries struck.

The two of them getting on the same wavelength could be key to Rangnick having a successful spell at the club.

