Erik ten Hag provides Raphael Varane injury news update

What Man United fans will want to hear.

Erik ten Hag has offered a positive update on Raphael Varane’s injury, following his substitution against Manchester City on Sunday.

Varane left the pitch injured in the first-half, which will have been a real cause for concern for Manchester United fans, especially based on the Frenchman’s injury record.

Eagle-eyed United fans noticed that Harry Maguire and Varane were not seen in the training pictures shared on Wednesday morning, which Ten Hag has elaborated on.

When asked if Varane would be back soon, Ten Hag said that he had “good hope” that it wouldn’t be too serious of an injury, while he said that Maguire will take a bit longer.

Raphael Varane injury news

United’s next few league games see them take on Everton, Newcastle, Spurs and Chelsea, so the sooner that Varane is back the better from Ten Hag’s point of view.

Maguire on the other hand faces a longer spell on the sidelines, which should make it even harder for him to break back into the United Starting XI.

In what was quite an interesting press conference, Ten Hag discussed how he feels his side is going to respond to the loss against City.

He said: “You will have setbacks. We beat Arsenal, we beat Liverpool, Sunday we had a bad day at the office. City were better, we have to accept that, but we can’t accept our unacceptable performance.

“We can get a lot of confidence from beating Arsenal and Liverpool, but now we get a reality check with Man City. So thank you for the lesson, Pep and City.”

He also dropped a hint for Thursday evening’s game against Omonia, implying he will be starting his strongest side to try and get a result.

Kick off in Cyrpus is at 5.45pm.

