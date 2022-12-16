France hit with potential setback ahead of World Cup final

This could be a real blow.

France have been hit with a potential major setback ahead of their World Cup final game against Argentina on Sunday afternoon.

Defenders Ibrahima Konate and Raphael Varane have both come down with the flu, according to sources close to the French camp.

This comes after Adrien Rabiot and Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano both missed France’s semi final while Kingsley Coman also complained of having a fever.

Konate and Varane started at the back together against Morocco on Wednesday nigh, largely thanks to Upamecano missing the game, and seriously impressed during the match.

Many speculated whether or not Konate would be able to slot in alongside Varane for the final, as he does seem to offer greater pace at the back.

However, the decision could be taken out of Didier Deschamps hands if the latest reports are to be believed.

A report in The Telegraph states that France may have picked up the illness after they played against England, while others believe that it may have something to do with the air conditioning in the stadiums.

Brazil and Manchester United winger Antony said earlier in the tournament that he felt as though the air conditioning in the stadiums was making him sick. This was brought in to counteract the high temperatures in Qatar.

Varane and Konate both have two days to recover before the World Cup final, otherwise Deschamps will have to move things around.

Jules Kounde is a natrual central defender, but has been playing right-back since the second game of the tournament.

Arsenal star William Saliba could also be brought in, though he has played less than 10 minutes in total.

Meanwhile, Upamecano is more likely to be fit as he started struggling over a week ago at this point.

Time will tell what happens, but Argentina will be licking their lips at this sort of unrest.

