Five Man United players Ralf Rangnick could have a problem with

Will they struggle under the new boss?

Ralf Rangnick looks set to take over as interim Manchester United manager, with it expected to be announced in the next 48 hours.

We’ve already taken a look at some players who he may take a shine to, but now we’re looking at some who could be in trouble.

While every player will surely be given a clean sheet, we’ve predicted some players who could struggle under the new manager.

Man United players who Ralf Rangnick may not like

Paul Pogba

In a team that will require maximum effort from everyone, Pogba has a tendency to give the opposite.

He seems to already be eyeing a move away from the club, and the presence of a manager who will be forcing him to increase his work ethic could be the final push out of the door he needs.

Luke Shaw

Rangnick wasn’t too kind when speaking about Shaw last year, which the full-back will be well aware of.

He said: “They could do with a left-back, I know they have Luke Shaw but I’m not so sure if he’s still on the same kind of level you need to be for a club like Manchester United

Since then, Shaw went through a purple match of form, which has since ended, and he could be worried about his place in the squad.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Rangnick plays with attacking full-backs, who are responsible for providing the width when the attacking midfielders drift centrally.

It’s clear that Wan-Bissaka is unable to do this, and if he had a problem with Shaw, he will surely have even more of an issue with the man on the other side of the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo

When Ronaldo was just 31, Rangnick was asked about whether or not he would sign the Portuguese striker or Lionel Messi.

He responded: “They are both too old and too expensive”. Given Ronaldo is now almost 37, it will be interesting to see how Rangnick feels about his presence at the club.

Anthony Martial

Things are already looking quite bleak for Martial at United, and his latest cameos haven’t done anything to convince fans that he is going to turn things around.

He scored a fine goal against Everton, but is so far down the pecking order now that he should probably start looking for a new club.

Plus, if Pogba’s lack of running is going to be a problem, the same will surely go for Martial.

