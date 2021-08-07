Former Spurs defender takes dig at Harry Kane over transfer saga

“The truth is, I thought I could force my way out of the club.”

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega has taken a blatant dig at Harry Kane over the ongoing transfer saga.

The Spurs striker had reportedly refused to attend training a number of times this week, amid speculation he may be joining Manchester City.

However, people online have begun to speculate whether Lionel Messi’s sudden availability may alter City’s situation, and whether or not it could change their priorities.

Former Spurs defender Ramon Vega, who played with the club from 1996 until 2001, certainly seems to think so, as he took aim at Kane on his Twitter page.

Ramon Vega remixes Harry Kane’s statement

Poking fun at the statement that Kane released, Vega said that he had put his message to the fans into Google translate and what came out was “It’s almost five days since I first refused to train with the club and I’m hoping that this message will fool you all.

“The truth is, I thought I could force my way out of the club. I done fucked up, lads.”

“While I won’t go into specifics of the situation, this Messi fella has ruined my plans. Tottenham fans have always supportive, so in the words of the late Tom Petty, I’m Crawling Back to You.”

I done my google translate on his letter and this game out. 😂👀👀 pic.twitter.com/C2GC2S6lk7 — Ramon Vega (@Ramon_Vega71) August 7, 2021

Kane’s actual statement can be read in full here:

Pep Guardiola on Harry Kane

City’s manager Pep Guardiola recently said that he is interested in signing Kane, but that he is a player under contract at Spurs as it stands.

He said: “He’s a player under contract, if someone offers then we are open for discussion and if they want to leave, then like any other player, then the door is open.

“It’s the same at other clubs but it seems Tottenham aren’t open to negotiate with Kane. He is an extraordinary striker, no doubts about that.”

Manchester City will take on Tottenham Hotspur in their first game of the Premier League season next week.

