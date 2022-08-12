Latest Ralph Hasenhuttl news could be worrying for Gavin Bazunu

Is the manager on borrowed time?

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s job is reportedly on the line, with a number of stories emerging to say that senior players at Southampton are surprised he is still the manager.

Sportsmail reported that a number of senior players at the club felt like Hasenhuttl was going to be sacked during the summer after a disappointing end to last season’s Premier League campaign.

Southampton got off to a poor start to this season too with Spurs thrashing them 4-1 after James Ward-Prowse’s goal put the Saints ahead.

Perhaps those at the club had the right to be concerned about their manager’s future, as his side lost 10 of their final 13 matches of 2021-22 in all competitions.

There is also the occasional 9-0 loss that has Hasenhuttl fighting an uphill battle, though he is still in the job as it stands.

There are quite a few new faces in Hasenhuttl’s coaching staff this season, with the club clearly of the opinion that he can still turn things around.

From an Irish perspective, it would be understandable to worry about what a new manager coming in to the club might mean for young Gavin Bazunu.

There aren’t a lot of managers in the world brave and bold enough to make a 20-year-old with no top-flight experience their first-choice goalkeeper.

However, Bazunu starting for Southampton says more about his abilities than Hasenhuttl’s bravery.

We would predict that it wouldn’t take long for any potential new manager to come in to realise that Bazunu is a top talent, and deserving of playing at the top level.

Plus, based on the news that Alex McCarthy is free to leave the club, Irish fans shouldn’t be too concerned about Bazunu’s place in the side.

Southampton have a must-win game against Leeds on Saturday at 3pm, with the consensus seemingly being that if they are to lose the home game, Hasenhuttl could be in real trouble.

