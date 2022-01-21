Ralf Rangnick’s comments show Man United fans could see more goals like Mason Greenwood’s vs Brentford

Are things starting to click?

Ralf Rangnick’s latest comments show Manchester United fans could see a lot more goals like Mason Greenwood’s vs Brentford on Thursday.

Greenwood got the second goal in a 3-1 win over Thomas Frank’s side, and Rangnick has made it clear that it is this type of football that he would like to see more of.

The United manager, who has been extremely open when it comes to his tactics since taking the job, explained exactly what he liked about Greenwood’s goal when speaking to the press on Friday afternoon.

Ralf Rangnick’s tactics come to life

Speaking about the goal, he said: “Cristiano (Ronaldo) gave the assist to the assist with the second goal. He chested the ball to Bruno (Fernandes), this was tactically one of the best situations we had in the game.

“Our central striker came towards the ball, and at the same time Bruno, as one of our 8s, sprinted vertical. This was the reason we were able to create an easy tap-in goal for Mason.”

Rangnick seemed to think that the second-half performance against Brentford was more like what he has been trying to implement at the club since he joined at the end of November.

Ralf Rangnick’s tactics

The importance of both Fernandes and Scott McTominay in this goal can’t be understated, and it could be something we start to see a lot more of going forward.

McTominay played a fast ball into Ronaldo, something that United often don’t do often enough, and before Ronaldo had even received the ball, Fernandes had began his run at goal.

The combination of McTominay’s urgency, Ronaldo’s movement and Fernandes’ willingness to get forward made sure that United had a great chance of scoring a goal that Greenwood was never going to miss.

The German manager will be hoping he sees some similar energy from his players when they take on West Ham at 3pm on Saturday.

