Ralf Rangnick’s comments show what the plan is for rest of season

A big win in the race for Champions League football.

Manchester United defeated Brighton 2-0 on Tuesday night in a massive win in the race for Champions League football. Ralf Rangnick will definitely be pleased with the win, and aspects of the performance too.

But there were definitely some things that he won’t be happy with, as Brighton were finding it very easy to play around the United press.

Rangnick seemed impressed with the way United changed their way of playing in the second-half, and it could be something we see a lot more going forward this season.

Ralf Rangnick on Man United vs Brighton

Rangnick explained why they didn’t change formation, and instead just attempted to push up the pitch.

He said: “Well, yes, it obvious in the first half that we had only two or three, maybe four turnovers and we were struggling to get hold of the ball and to take the ball away from them and, for us, it was – there were two alternatives. Either change formation to an unusual, in our view, 3-5-2, as our team hasn’t played in that formation that often, or mirror them in the 4-4-2 with a diamond.

“That again would have meant that one or two players would have played in not their best possible positions. So we decided to stick to the 4-2-3-1 and just take more risks, attack their centre-backs with our wingers on the ball side and it paid off because of the goal we scored.”

This clearly worked, as United’s goal came from Scott McTominay putting pressure on Yves Bissouma deep in his own half.

Minutes later, Anthony Elanga pushed on to Lewis Dunk and robbed the ball from him, which led to him being sent off.

Ralf Rangnick on Man United and Paul Pogba

Another crucial part of the game was the introduction of Paul Pogba, who Rangnick seems to be managing very carefully.

He did not start the match, and will presumably play against Leeds on Sunday, but Rangnick explained that he was brought on as he offers a lot more composure and control than Fred.

He said: “It was also important to keep control and possession of the ball and that is why I decided to bring on Paul.”

Pogba was so impressive when he came on against Brighton last night that United fans will be convinced that if they are to have a strong second half of the season, the Frenchman will be instrumental.

