Ralf Rangnick comments show nobody is safe in current Man United team

The manager was absolutely delighted.

Ralf Rangnick’s comments after the 1-0 win over West Ham show nobody should feel safe in the current Manchester United team.

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a last-minute winner for Rangnick’s side, after they struggled to break down David Moyes side for the rest of the game.

Rashford was one of three substitutes to combine for the goal, and Rangnick was quick to mention this after the game.

Fergieee timeeeee 💪🏾♥️ pic.twitter.com/bM3HRIkPa0 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 22, 2022

Anthony Martial played the ball to Edinson Cavani, who squared it to Rashford to tap into an empty net.

Ralf Rangnick on Man United vs West Ham

Speaking after the game, he said: “If you score in the last second of the game that is the best type of wins, a clean sheet.

“I think in the end we deserved to win. It takes patience to play West Ham. A few moments at the end I wished we would have passed the ball instead of shooting from wherever.

“Bearing in mind we played a few days ago against Brentford, the team looked physically good. We knew it would take patience, the way we played defensively, won balls back, I was really happy with that.

“I am very pleased the three subs prepared the goal and scored the goal. All were involved. That makes it even more important. I would love to have those two points from Villa Park, but with 17 points now we are pleased.”

Ralf Rangnick on substitutes

Rangnick’s comments about the impact the three subs had should act as a reminder to the entire United squad that the manager has not yet picked his best Starting XI.

Anthony Elanga showed recently that a strong performance off the bench can result in getting in the starting lineup, and Saturday’s subs should be targeting the same thing.

Cavani and Rashford will both feel they deserve more of a chance, while even wantaway Martial could do a job going forward.

Next up for Rangnick and United is an FA Cup game against Middlesbrough.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, ralf rangnick